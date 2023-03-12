Obama Official Admits U.S. Gov’t Brainwashing Americans via Secret Psyop Program

A former Obama official has confessed that the U.S. government under Biden continues to ‘brainwash Americans’ via a secret military psyop program launched by the Obama administration.

Richard Stengel is a former State Department official under Obama and founder of the Global Engagement Center (GEC), which has come under scrutiny since the Twitter Files exposed its role in censoring the American people who go against the mainstream narrative.

At a congressional hearing related to the Biden regime’s corrupt censorship collusion with Twitter, Rep. Dan Bishop played audio of Stengel defending brainwashing Americans.

Infowars.com reports: “Basically every country creates their own narrative and story. My old job at the State Department is what people used to joke as the ‘Chief Propagandist’ job,” Stengel had said in the recording.

“We haven’t talked about propaganda. Propaganda, I’m not against propaganda. Every country does it and they have to do it to their own population,” he added.

Here’s Stengel’s original remarks during a Council on Foreign Relations conference:

1) Richard Stengel is the founder of the State Department's Global Engagement Center (GEC).



He describes his job as "chief propagandist."



"I'm not against propaganda. Every country does it, they have to do it to their own population, & I don't think it's that awful."@elonmusk pic.twitter.com/E7D9lXeixK — kanekoa.substack.com (@KanekoaTheGreat) February 7, 2023

Emails in the Twitter Files revealed the GEC was a key entity involved the social media platform’s censorship policies, working as a go-between for the federal government and Twitter.

25. Some NGOs, like the GEC-funded Global Disinformation Index or the DOD-funded Newsguard, not only seek content moderation but apply subjective “risk” or “reliability” scores to media outlets, which can result in reduction in revenue. Do we want government in this role? pic.twitter.com/s9tobM9rf8 — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 9, 2023

Journalists Matt Taibbi and Michael Shellenberger testified Thursday before Congress about their findings regarding the Twitter Files, showing a vast web of censorship organizations and protocols that they termed the “Censorship-Industrial Complex.”