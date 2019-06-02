Obama Misquotes The Constitution in Embarrassing Brazil Speech

Barack Obama continued to prove his utter ignorance of American history in his latest speech in Brazil.

Obama spoke at the VTEXDAY 2019 Conference on Friday.

Not only did Obama claim that America was born on inequality, he embarrassingly claimed it was the Constitution and not the Declaration of Independence that said: “We hold these Truths to be self-evident, that all Men are created equal.”

D’OH!

DUMBEST PRESIDENT EVER! Not only does Obama claim wrongly that our country was born on inequality, this idiot claimed it was the Constitution and NOT the Declaration of Independence that said: “We hold these Truths to be self-evident, that all Men are created equal…"#Moron pic.twitter.com/uhkBLT0X3C — MrM1S (@MrM1S2) June 1, 2019

Breitbart.com reports:

Obama said:

You know Brazil just thinks the United States was founded on inequality and we have to admit that even though the United States has a Constitution that says, ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal,’ At that time not only were blacks excluded, but women were excluded, and people who didn’t own property were excluded.

Obama commented on his understanding of the founding of the United States during the VTEXDAY 2019 conference in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Wednesday.

Obama said that the Constitution gave America the means of inclusion through Democracy.

“The more people we included, the more successful we became,” he said.