Obama Lashes Out At President Trump For Making America ‘Tribal and Divided’

President Donald Trump and his administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic has been an ‘absolute chaotic disaster,’ according to Barack Obama, who also blamed Trump for making America “selfish, tribal and divided.“

Barack Obama lashed out at his president in a web call to ex-administration officials, accusing Trump and his allies of exacerbating ‘tribal’ tensions around the country, which he claims has hampered the effort to reduce total number of cases nationwide.

Audio of the web call in which Obama spoke was obtained by Yahoo News.

‘What we’re fighting against is these long-term trends in which being selfish, being tribal, being divided, and seeing others as an enemy – that has become a stronger impulse in American life,’ Obama said.

‘And by the way, we’re seeing that internationally as well.

‘It’s part of the reason why the response to this global crisis has been so anemic and spotty.

‘It would have been bad even with the best of governments.

‘It has been an absolute chaotic disaster when that mindset – of “what’s in it for me” and “to heck with everybody else” – when that mindset is operationalized in our government.’

Obama added: ‘That’s why, I, by the way, am going to be spending as much time as necessary and campaigning as hard as I can for Joe Biden.’

DailyMail report: Save for campaign speeches during the 2018 mid-term elections, the former president has largely been quiet since Trump took office and replaced him after defeating Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Obama’s comments on the Trump administration’s handling of the pandemic were a much sharper attack on his successor.

Last month, Obama offered veiled criticism of Trump over the COVID-19 crisis, claiming that there was no ‘coherent national plan’ to address the outbreak.

‘While we continue to wait for a coherent national plan to navigate this pandemic, states like Massachusetts are beginning to adopt their own public health plans to combat this virus––before it’s too late,‘ the former president tweeted.

Obama used the tweet to issue an attack on the president, but also praised Massachusetts for its response to the pandemic with a New Yorker article titled: It’s Not Too Late to Go on Offense Against the Coronavirus.

As several states continue to lament that they do not have the supplies to administer enough testing, some have taken matters into their own hands.

On April 22, Obama launched a veiled attack on Trump without using the president’s name, claiming there is no ‘coherent national plan’ on coronavirus response

Obama also attacked his successor at the end of March as Trump signed the CARES Act to provide $2.2 trillion in economic stimulus and relief for Americans and small businesses.

‘We’ve seen all too terribly the consequences of those who denied warnings of a pandemic,’ the two-term Democrat tweeted last month.