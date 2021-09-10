Obama Judge Who Threw Out Sidney Powell’s Election Lawsuit Allows $200,00 Fine for Filing Case

Obama-appointed judge, Linda V. Parker, has allowed officials to fine attorney Sidney Powell a whopping $200,000 for daring to claim the 2020 election was corrupted in Michigan.

According to reports, Michigan officials are demanding more than $200,000 in legal fees from pro-Trump lawyers led by Sidney Powell who unsuccessfully tried to overturn the 2020 election result.

Last month, U.S. District Judge Linda Parker ruled that state and local election officials could claim reimbursement of their legal fees.

The judge is now set to review the $200,000 in requests submitted to the court on Wednesday.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Obama wanted change and he got it. His judges are outrageously biased and corrupt. His foreign policies are blowing the world up while providing arms to terrorists. His economic policies are destroying the economy.