Obama Judge Sentences Peaceful Protester to 8 Months in Prison for Praying on Senate Floor

Peaceful Jan 6 Capitol protester Paul Allard Hodgkins has been handed an eight month prison sentence for the crime of taking a selfie and praying on the Senate floor.

Hodgkins only spent 15 minutes inside “the People’s House” but after being threatened with a hefty 20 year prison sentence he accepted a plea deal last month leaving him facing a recommended sentence of 15 to 21 months.

Obama judge Randolph Moss on Monday sentenced Hodgkins to 8 months in prison and pompously gave the court a lecture a bout how Hodgkins had taken part in an “assault on our democracy.”

Per AP:

In pronouncing the sentence, Judge Randolph Moss said that Hodgkins had played a role, if not as significant as others, in one of the worst episodes in American history. Still he chose to give Hodgkins a year less in prison. “That was not, by any stretch of the imagination, a protest,” Moss said. “It was … an assault on democracy.” He added: “It left a stain that will remain on us … on the country for years to come.”

Informationliberation.com reports: How does one take part in an “insurrection” or a “assault on democracy” without violence?

Antifa attacked Trump supporters and rioted all over DC during Trump’s inauguration in 2017 and they ended up getting rewarded for it with the city handing them a $1.6 million settlement.

BLM and antifa rioters wrecked havoc in DC during the Summer of Floyd and even firebombed the historic St John’s Church across from the White House.

BREAKING: St. John’s church in Lafayette Square is burning right now. Every single president since James Madison has sat in that church. It’s a historic landmark and it’s on fire.#Riot2020 #DCProtests #protests2020 pic.twitter.com/C7IDAruu1T — Urban Conservative Politics (@UCPolitic) June 1, 2020

No one got punished for that “assault on democracy” and the media sure as hell didn’t describe it as an “insurrection.”

As I reported last month, prosecutors claim the Capitol “riot” caused $1.5 million in damages — the 2020 BLM riots caused $2 billion.

Whereas Capitol protesters are being held in indefinite detention and tortured in jail by racist jail guards, BLM were rewarded for their riots with $10.6 billion in various pledges from Corporate America!

The fact we now have a two-tiered justice system couldn’t be any clearer!