Obama Judge Overseeing Ghislaine Maxwell Trial Is Member of ‘Quill & Dagger’ Secret Society

Federal (SDNY) Judge Alison Nathan, the Obama-appointed judge presiding over the Ghislaine Maxwell trial who has unprecedentedly sealed the identities of VIP elite pedophiles at the request of Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorneys, has now been revealed to be part of the “Quill & Dagger” secret society.

"Judge Rules Some Ghislaine Maxwell Details Are Too 'Sensational and Impure’ to Be Revealed to the Public"@LambeJerry reports. https://t.co/WsuWsA0X7x via @lawcrimenews — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) March 18, 2021

The judge presiding over Ghislaine Maxwell's arraignment today is Alison Nathan is another Obama appointee. pic.twitter.com/iSXSxPpThW — Quigley.eth 👾 (@CarrollQuigley1) July 14, 2020

Alison Nathan, the federal judge overseeing the trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell on charges of sexual abuse said on Monday she plans to question 231 potential jurorshttps://t.co/sBHiGfNvhy pic.twitter.com/twpGwdPpXJ — Reuters Legal (@ReutersLegal) November 15, 2021

The trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's alleged long-time partner in sex crimes, will finally begin November 29. U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan said she will conduct the questioning of prospective jurors on November 16 through 19th. — Sue Massa (@SueMassa256) November 16, 2021

No bail for Ghislaine Maxwell as trial nears



U.S. judge on Tuesday rejected Ghislaine Maxwell’s request for bail ahead of her Nov. 29 criminal trial



U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan denied bail to Maxwell four times since July 2020.



https://t.co/cmhdW3f8gQ — Bigfish (@trebillion) November 9, 2021

The judge in #GhislaineMaxwell's trial, Alison Nathan, recently ruled that prosecutors can call her accusers "victims" during trial. Via @GuardianUS https://t.co/q7v98QkOF3 — Victoria Bekiempis (@vicbekiempis) November 15, 2021

“QUILL & DAGGER” SECRET SOCIETY

The “Quill & Dagger” secret society is based out of Cornell and is equivalent in prestige and influence as the well-known “Skull & Bones” secret society.

Everyone should be highly suspect of Judge Alison J. Nathan.



She’s a member of Cornell’s secret society, Quill & Dagger, which is much like Yale’s Skull & Bones etc. https://t.co/1t8Grn8Snu pic.twitter.com/nfQLuvkLOQ — 11Flamingos (@11Flamingos) July 10, 2020

Public records state that “Quill & Dagger” membership includes:

– Alison J. Nathan (1994) – United States District Court for the Southern District of New York; Associate White House Counsel; law clerk to Associate Justice John Paul Stevens on the United States Supreme Court

– Notable honorary members include Edward Leamington Nichols and Ernest Wilson Huffcut, who graduated from Cornell University before the society was founded, and Janet Reno and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who graduated before the society accepted women. Cornell University presidents Dale R. Corson, Frank H. T. Rhodes, Hunter R. Rawlings III, and Jeffrey Lehman all hold membership in the society. Nobel Prize-winning chemist Roald Hoffman also received an honorary membership.

– Other notable alumni who were selected for membership as undergraduates include Sandy Berger, Barber Conable, Adolph Coors III, Ken Dryden, Austin H. Kiplinger, Jules Kroll, Drew Nieporent, Jeremy Schaap, Leah Ward Sears, Jay Walker, Seth Harris, E. B. White, Ben Scrivens, and others.

[Source: en.m.wikipedia.org]