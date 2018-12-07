Obama Illegally Funneled $310 Million to Illegal Immigrants Via Soros Group

Former President Barack Obama paid $310 million to a George Soros organization dedicated to assisting illegal aliens avoid deportation from the United States of America, according to a bombshell investigation by the Immigration Reform Law Institute.

The investigation reveals that between 2015 and 2016, the Obama administration rewarded the Soros-funded Vera Institute of Justice $310 million in contracts to help UACs — young migrants who came to the U.S.-Mexico border unaccompanied — avoid deportation.

The Immigration Reform Law Institute (IRLI) investigation reveals that the Obama administration rewarded the Vera Justice Institute with millions in American taxpayer-funded contracts to give “direct legal representation” to illegal aliens facing deportation proceedings.

“When the federal government pays for illegal alien minors to receive direct legal representation, it does more than flout the law,” IRLI executive director Dale Wilcox said in a statement.

“These unauthorized payments have undoubtedly speeded-up UACs’ release from detention facilities to join their families, relatives, or fellow gang members – or help them reconnect with and pay ‘pandillas,’ the criminal cartels that make enormous profits from controlling human trafficking over the southern border,” Wilcox said. “My guess is that average voters would not be pleased to know that such vast amounts of their tax dollars are being spent in aid of this giant criminal enterprise.”

Breitbart report: The Vera Justice Center was previously headed by Christopher Stone, who also served as the president of Soros’s Open Society Foundation between 2012 and 2017. Soros’s Open Society Foundation also previously awarded funding to the Vera Justice Center.

Federal officials have said that UACs pouring into the U.S. are “potential recruits” for violent foreign gangs like MS-13 that have taken a stronghold in American communities. In 2017 alone, more than 40,000 UACs were resettled across the U.S. after they arrived in the country unaccompanied.