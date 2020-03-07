Obama Homeland Security IG Arrested On 16 Counts of Conspiracy To Defraud The US, Destruction of Records

The Obama administration’s Acting Homeland Security Inspector General and his former subordinate have been indicted on 16 counts of theft and fraud, according to a Department of Justice (DOJ) press release.

The charges announced Friday against 59-year-old Charles K. Edwards and his staffer Murali Yamazula Venkata, 54, include theft of government property, wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Venkata has also been charged with destruction of records.

According to the allegations in the indictment, from October 2014 to April 2017, Edwards, Venkata, and others executed a scheme to defraud the U.S. government by stealing confidential and proprietary software from DHS Office of Inspector General (OIG), along with sensitive government databases containing personal identifying information (PII) of DHS and USPS employees, so that Edwards’s company, Delta Business Solutions, could later sell an enhanced version of DHS-OIG’s software to the Office of Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Agriculture at a profit. Although Edwards had left DHS-OIG in December 2013, he continued to leverage his relationship with Venkata and other DHS-OIG employees to steal the software and the sensitive government databases. -DOJ

Venkata and others are also accused of reconfiguring Edwards’ laptop so that he could upload the stolen software and databases, and helped troubleshoot whenever Edwards needed. He even built a test server at his house with the stolen software and databases.

Edwards is also accused of employing Indian software developers for the purpose of developing his ripoff of DHS’s software.

Barack Obama presided over the most lawless administration in US history. Even the inspectors general were crooked. One by one these criminals are being investigated and bought to justice.