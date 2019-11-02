Obama Fundraiser Arrested for Paying Hush Money To Underage Sex Victim

Terry Bean, a former fundraiser for President Barack Obama, has been arrested in connection with an underage sex abuse case.

Bean, who was indicted in January for the rape of an underage boy in September 2013, has been a long time donor to various Democrat political campaigns, including co-founding the Human Rights Campaign.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: This most recent arrest charges Bean with a felony computer crime for paying off the victim of said romp to stay quiet and not testify when Bean was preparing to go to trial over the sex abuse charges. Also arrested and implicated in the computer crime is his former defense attorney, Derek Ashton.

The Oregonian reports:

Portland real estate developer Terry Bean was arrested Wednesday afternoon on an accusation that he committed a felony computer crime by allegedly paying off a teenager who had been set to testify against him in a sex abuse case. Bean’s arrest followed the arrest earlier Wednesday of his former criminal defense attorney, Derek Ashton, on an identical computer crime charge. The prosecution has said in court documents that Ashton carried out the deed for Bean. Both men will be required to appear for arraignments in Lane County Circuit Court. It’s unclear if dates have been set yet. Ashton until recently represented Bean, a wealthy Democratic donor and a well-known gay rights activist, on charges that Bean sexually abused a 15-year-old boy in a Eugene motel room in 2013. In August, Lane County Deputy District Attorney Erik Hasselman wrote in court filings that he and police had evidence of possible criminal conduct — bribing a witness or witness tampering — by Bean and Ashton. Hasselman said Ashton used $220,000 from Bean to pay the teenage boy not to show up or testify during Bean’s 2015 sex abuse trial. The statute of limitations for prosecuting both men on allegations of bribing a witness or witness tampering is three years, so it has already passed. But a Lane County grand jury indicted Bean and Ashton on a charge of “felony computer crime,” according to Bean’s new criminal defense attorney, Steven Sherlag. Charging papers that led to their arrests Wednesday haven’t yet been made public. It appears the statute of limitations for the computer charge could be as long as six years under the theory that the pair allegedly used a computer to commit witness bribing or tampering. Sherlag said his client looks forward to pleading not guilty to the new charge when he’s arraigned. “We’re shocked at the new charges,” he said. “… Mr. Bean unequivocally denies all the state’s claims.”

Here is just a small sampling of the political weight Bean carries.

Note the donations to Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum.

A Michelle Malkin article from this past summer likens Bean to a jr. version of Jeffrey Epstein:

Terry Bean is the prominent gay rights activist who co-founded the influential Human Rights Campaign organization. He is also a veteran member of the board of the HRC Foundation, which disseminates Common Core-aligned “anti-bullying” material to children’s schools nationwide. Like Epstein, Bean had a penchant for rubbing elbows and riding on planes with the powerful. Upon doling out more than $500,000 for President Barack Obama and the Democrats in 2012, he was rewarded with a much-publicized exclusive Air Force One ride with Obama. His Flickr account boasted glitzy pics with Michelle Obama and Bill Clinton. Like Epstein, Bean also had a thing for young minors. In 2014, a grand jury charged him with horrifying sexual abuse allegations involving multiple victims — including a 15-year-old boy. After a sweeping investigation led by the Portland police department’s sex crime units and two county district attorney’s offices, authorities charged Bean with two felony counts of third-degree sodomy and one misdemeanor count of third-degree sex abuse. His 20-something boyfriend, Kiah Lawson, was indicted on third-degree sodomy and third-degree sexual abuse. Allegations of Bean’s lurid sexual trysts with young men, which Lawson says the Democratic donor secretly videotaped, first surfaced in the local Willamette Week newspaper five years ago. Police say the pair enticed a 15-year-old boy to a hotel in Eugene, Oregon, after meeting him through the iPhone app Grinder, which helps men locate “local gay, bi and curious guys for dating.” Bean wriggled out of prosecution by publicly dangling $220,000 a cash “compromise” with the alleged victim, who then suddenly refused to testify against him. A judge in the county where the politically influential Bean family reigned, promptly dismissed the charges. Case closed? Not so fast. In January, government investigators filed new charges against Bean and Lawson after the alleged underage victim, now an adult, revealed that he had been ripped off by his attorney, who reportedly never delivered Bean’s payoff. The criminal trial is scheduled to begin in August. In May, a second alleged juvenile victim of Bean’s came forward with a civil lawsuit alleging the Dem donor sexually abused him three times when he was 17. The state Democratic party and several federal officials who have received donations from Bean have declined to return the money.

Here’s Terry Bean chilling on the ramp next to Air Force One with Obama and ex-Oregon governor John Kitzhaber.

While the charges against Bean keep coming and going, his accomplice in the sex romp scandal, Kiah Lawson, was found guilty last month on sex abuse charges and sentenced to two years in prison. Bean is set to go to trial later this month.