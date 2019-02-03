Obama Funding for Anti-Trump Propaganda Just Ended, Leading to Mass MSM Layoffs

Barack Obama quietly signed the “Countering Disinformation and Propaganda Act” in 2016, designed to counter Trump’s influence with Americans and spread anti-Trump propaganda to the masses.

The Act allocated a whopping $160 MILLION taxpayer dollars to pay for Deep State-sponsored propaganda, spread by journalists at various far-left outlets.

The “Countering Disinformation and Propaganda Act” not only allows the U.S. government to ban outlets deemed to be “Russian propaganda,” but gives them the ability to legally spread disinformation online via social networks and mainstream media outlets.

Dcwhispers.com reports: The money is now gone and guess what?

About 1000 journalists are suddenly being laid off.

Coincidence? Hah! This was classic Obama, reaching into the bottomless trough of taxpayer dollars to push his self-promoting agenda.

He did it with green energy, America-last trade agreements, and his post-2016 coverage to help ensure he remained relevant in order to quickly accumulate tens of millions of dollars worth of book deals, Netflix deals, and speaking fees.

It’s enough to make even the Clintons blush.