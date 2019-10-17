Obama Is First US President To Meddle In Canadian Election Since 1917 – Canadians Outraged

Patriotic Canadians are furious with former President Obama’s decision to endorse Justin Trudeau in Canada’s parliamentary elections taking place next week.

Traditionally, former US presidents refrain from endorsing candidates in foreign elections, preferring to keep their dignity and allow the citizens of sovereign nations to make their own democratic decisions.

However, Barack Obama has chosen to disrespect presidential etiquette yet again and has chosen to tell Canadians who to vote for.

I was proud to work with Justin Trudeau as President. He's a hard-working, effective leader who takes on big issues like climate change. The world needs his progressive leadership now, and I hope our neighbors to the north support him for another term. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 16, 2019

Obama has a history of running foreign interference. He endorsed Emmanuel Macron in France in 2017 and also attempted to intervene in the British referendum on leaving the European Union, however the majority of British voters ignored his advice on that occasion. Nelson Wiseman, a political science professor at the University of Toronto, said he doesn’t think Obama’s endorsement will help Trudeau either.

“In fact, some people may feel this is an unwarranted foreign intrusion in Canada’s election,” Wiseman said.

And he’s right. Elections Canada has ruled that Obama’s intervention does not constitute illegal interference (because no money changed hands) but Canadian patriots are outraged with Obama’s attempt at meddling in their election.

Prediction: the single biggest mistake of this Canadian election is Obama’s endorsement of Trudeau.



Canadians will reject such foreign meddling, especially NDP and Green voters, who HATE that kind of elitist American influence. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/TrpseJK24T — David Staples (@DavidStaplesYEG) October 16, 2019

This is who @BarackObama endorced. Yup, that's Justin Trudeau @JustinTrudeau. One of 3 x he painted his face black. Shameful for them both. Use better judgment Obama and quit meddling in Canadian elections pic.twitter.com/j7xPzyrbxL — 𝙼𝚜. 𝚂𝚝𝚘𝚛𝚖 🇨🇦 (@EuphoriaStorm) October 16, 2019

This shows how scared Liberals are of losing (which they will) for Trudeau to cry for help to Obama.



Canadians know all about Obama. His endorsing and meddling in our election may push voters against Trudeau even more.



Not a wise move for Liberals.#QAnon — People’sPartyOf🇨🇦 THE DARKEST PART OF TWlTTER (@SylvieLeBr) October 16, 2019

Justin Trudeau is in a tough re-election scrap before Monday’s parliamentary elections.

Robert Bothwell, a professor of Canadian history and international relations at the University of Toronto, said that might have something to do with Obama’s last minute intervention.

“Trudeau is in real danger,” Bothwell said. “If I were a Liberal (party) campaigner I would quietly point with pride to Obama’s endorsement. I don’t know if I’d run around toting it as a major political issue.”

Bothwell said you would have to go back more than 100 years to find an American president intervening in a Canadian federal election.

He said Theodore Roosevelt, who was president from 1901 to 1909, visited Toronto in 1917 when Canada was having an election about conscription and spoke in favor of it.