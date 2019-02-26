Obama Mega Donors, Who Trafficked Aborted Body Parts, Arrested By ICE

Two wealthy Ecuadorian brothers who were owners of companies fined and ordered to shut down for illegally trafficking world-wide in aborted baby parts purchased from Planned Parenthood, were arrested by ICE on February 13, 2019.

Roberto and William Isaías, 74 and 75, were detained Wednesday in Miami, Florida and taken to a detention facility for undocumented immigrants awaiting deportation, The New York Times reported.

ICE told the Times that the brothers were “unlawfully present” in the U.S.

Roberto and William Isaias, who fled Ecuador to avoid 8-year prison sentences, were principals in California companies DaVinci Biosciences and DV Biologics, and the two career criminals were allowed to stay in the United States by Hillary Clinton’s State Department under “suspicious circumstances” after they donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to Barack Obama’s 2012 campaign fund.

According to Law.com:

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested Roberto and William Isaías on Feb. 13. ICE representative Nestor Yglesias said the brothers were “unlawfully present” in the U.S., and have been “transferred to ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations” for deportation proceedings following their arrest. Yglesias added the pair is “in agency custody pending removal proceedings.”

The arrest of Roberto and William Isaias was gratifying to Operation Rescue, which published an investigative research report on October 27, 2016 – just days before the Presidential Election that put Donald J. Trump in office – that detailed their crimes in Ecuador, dubious dealings with the Obama administration, their business with Planned Parenthood and the aborted baby body parts trade.

“We understood that this family was in the U.S. under suspicious circumstances, and that they had committed crimes in Ecuador and Southern California,” said Operation Rescue President Troy Newman.

“We had hoped that one day they would return to Ecuador so that justice could be done, but their arrests still took us by surprise.”

LifeNews reports: In 2012, Roberto and William Isaias were sentenced in abstentia to eight years in prison for running their Ecuadorian bank into the ground then presenting false balance sheets to profit from bailout funds, wiping out the life savings of thousands of families. Ecuador says the Isaias family cost the impoverished country a total of $661.5 million.

The Isaias family began dumping large amounts of campaign contributions into American political campaigns, including $90,000 to Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign.

Career criminals protected by Hillary Clinton

As a result, after reaching out to then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for asylum, the Isaias’ were granted expedited immigration into the U.S. Clinton’s State Department then rebuffed attempts by Ecuador to extradite them to face justice.

Once in America, the Isaias family owned and operated DaVinci Biosciences and DV Biologics, companies that contracted exclusively with Planned Parenthood of Orange County to receive aborted baby tissues and organs, which they trafficked overseas.

Roberto and William Isaias’ nephew, Estafano Isaias, Jr., who was involved in profit-taking from the two biotech companies, also owned a business that sold pornography online.

After the release of the Center for Medical Progress’ undercover video exposés in 2015, Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas sued the companies for their illegal body parts trade, and in 2017 reached a settlement agreement that fined them $7.8 million, and ordered their businesses to close.

“We have mentioned the Isaias brothers repeatedly in articles that we have published over the past couple of years, including the corruption in the Obama Administration, which allowed them to come to our country where they committed further crimes,” said Newman. “We hoped that someone would take notice.”

Just last month, Operation Rescue published an exposé that delved into the market for aborted baby body parts. It revealed that the DaVinci biotech companies sent tissues and organs obtained from Planned Parenthood around the world to businesses that were working to develop anti-aging drugs for the wealthy.

“The Isaias’ are bad people, and we are very relieved that they will soon be back in Ecuador to serve their sentences and hopefully return the money they took from the people they bilked,” said Newman. “And we are especially glad that they are out of the baby parts trade permanently.”