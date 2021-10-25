Obama Dismisses Loudoun County School Rape As ‘Phony, Trumped-Up Culture War’

Former President Barack Obama downplayed the brutal rape of a young school girl in a transgender bathroom in Virginia as a “phony” news story created by conservatives.

Parents across the U.S. are furious over a report of a school covering-up the rape of a young female by a “gender fluid” man in a public school girls’ bathroom in Loudoun County. During a campaign rally for former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe on Saturday, Obama dismissed the rape as “fake outrage” and “trumped-up culture wars.”

“We don’t have time to be wasted on these phony trumped-up culture wars, this fake outrage, the right-wing media’s pedals to juice their ratings,” Obama said.

Breitbart.com reports: Republican candidate for governor Glenn Youngkin has focused on the incident as evidence that major reforms are needed in public schools to protect children.

Obama argued that Youngkin was campaigning on the outrage, rather than talking about “serious problems that actually affect serious people.”

“That’s a shame,” he said. “That’s not what this election is about. That’s not what you need Virginia.

Obama also accused Youngkin of fueling “conspiracy theories” that led to the Capitol Hill protest on January 6.

“Either he actually believes in the same conspiracy theories that resulted in a mob, or he doesn’t believe it but he is willing to go along with it, to say or do anything to get elected,” Obama said. “And maybe that’s worse … because that says something about character.”