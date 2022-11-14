Obama Caught Boasting ‘We Got Democrats In Charge of the Voting Machines’ in Resurfaced Video

According to Democrats and the mainstream media, voter fraud does not exist, regardless of the emergence of statistically impossible voting patterns in key seats. However, an old video of Barack Obama has emerged that shows the former president boasting that “we got Democrats in charge of the [voting] machines.”

The resurfaced video features Obama giving a campaign speech at Kent State University during the 2008 election.

Obama sought to ease concerns about potential Republican landslide victories by telling the crowd of Democrat voters in Ohio that they needn’t worry because Democrats control the election voting machines.

The then-Illinois U.S. senator continued by claiming that Republicans “have monkeyed around with elections in the past” before admitting that “sometimes Democrats have too.”

Listen to Obama in 2008 talking about voting machines and election fraud pic.twitter.com/Di6jjLNRep — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 13, 2022

“I tell you what, it helps in Ohio that we got Democrats in charge of the machines,” Obama says.

“But look, I come from Chicago so I want to be honest. It’s not as if it’s just Republicans who have monkeyed around with elections in the past, sometimes Democrats have too.”

“Whenever people are in power they have this tendency to try to, you know, tilt things in their direction.”

Obama won Ohio in 2008 and 2012. Since then the bellwether state has voted solidly Republican.