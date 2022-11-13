Obama & Bush To Hold ‘Disinformation Conferences’ After Trump’s ‘Big Announcement’

Former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama are hosting back-to-back conferences about disinformation next week

Their conferences will take place in the days following Donald Trump’s ‘big announcement’ on Tuesday November 15th, when he is expected to announce his a third presidential run.

Bush will host his The Struggle for Freedom conference in Dallas on November 16 and Obama’s democracy conference will be held in New York City n the 17th.

The Mail Online reports: Organizers said the conferences were not planned together, but will focus on the rising threats from authoritarianism and disinformation.

David J. Kramer, of the Bush Institute, said it was ‘terrific’ the two presidents would be focusing on similar topics, saying: ‘We’re very mindful of what’s happening in the United States, and we have to make sure we stay on a democratic path.

‘At the same time, we have to help and support others around the world. So we can’t simply fold up our tent and focus on everything at home. We have to focus on both things.’

Valerie Jarrett, of the Obama Foundation, echoed similar sentiments, writing: ‘We are delighted to see the Bush Center — another institution doing the hard work to strengthen democracy — convene in Dallas to advance our shared values.’

Bush will be sitting down for a live-stream with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his conference. It will also feature a taped interview with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen.

Obama will be sitting down with the 14th Vice President of the Philippines, Leni Robredo, along with several journalists, a Columbia dean, and an environmental activist.

‘At a time when democracy is under threat around the world, the promise and potential of the next generation of leaders is more important than ever.

‘The Forum will bring attention to the biggest challenges democratic institutions face today and showcase democracy in action around the world,’ the Obama Foundation wrote.

Trump announced he would be delivering his promised ‘special announcement’ this Tuesday at 9pm EST from his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

The former president announced during a rally last Monday that he would be making a statement next week, but whether it would finally happen seemed up in the air after his GOP aides implored him to put off the announcement until after the Georgia Senate seat runoff.