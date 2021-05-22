Obama-Appointed Judge Rules Christian College Must Allow Biological Men to Shower With Women

The Biden administration is delighted at a recent fuling by an Obama-appointed judge who says that biological males must be allowed to shower with girls at a Christian college in Missouri.

The rulings comes a few months after Biden signed an executive order in January titled, “Executive Order on Preventing and Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation.”

“Children should be able to learn without worrying about whether they will be denied access to the restroom, the locker room, or school sports.” Biden’s order said.

One Christian college in Missouri filed a lawsuit against Biden after the order was signed, claiming the overreach was victimizing women, girls and people of faith.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The College of the Ozarks sued Joe Biden and the Department of Housing and Urban and Development last month, arguing the US government cannot force a private religious school to put men and women into the same dorms.

An Obama appointed federal judge this week ruled against the Christian college and said they must allow biological males to share dorms and showers with women.

Judge Roseann Ketchmark of the District Court of Western Missouri ruled against the Christian college on Wednesday.

The Christian college may face SIX-FIGURE fines if it violates the order!

The Washington Times reported: