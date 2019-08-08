Obama-Appointed Judge to Oversee Peter Strzok Lawsuit

An Obama-appointed judge has been assigned to oversee a wrongful termination lawsuit from disgraced former FBI agent Peter Strzok.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson, a judge who put Paul Manafort in jail last year, will be given full reign to apply her own interpretation of the law in Peter Strzok’s wrongful termination case.

Judge Jackson also oversaw most of the cases that have come out of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russian election meddling probe.

Among the high profile Mueller defendants that have somehow landed in her courtroom are President Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, longtime political lobbyist W. Samuel Patten, political advisor Roger Stone and former Obama White House counsel Greg Craig.

On Wednesday Judge Jackson was “randomly” assigned to the case overseeing the most corrupt FBI agent in US history.

An Obama appointee, Judge Jackson has served on the court since 2011.

On Tuesday, Mr. Strzok filed a lawsuit against the FBI, Attorney General William P. Barr and FBI Director Christopher A. Wray alleging they were pressured to fire him after his private text messages disparaging the president became public.

He claimed that his firing is the result of “unrelenting pressure from President Trump and his political allies in Congress. The former G-Man is seeking reinstatement and back pay.