Obama-Appointed Judge Halts Trump’s New Asylum Policy

An Obama-appointed judge has issued a preliminary injunction to halt the Trump Administration’s new asylum policy.

Judge Jon Tigar, an Obama appointee, halted Trump’s policy banning asylum seekers who pass through another country while they are journeying to the United States.

Earlier Wednesday, a DC judge refused to block the new asylum policy from being implemented, so Obama’s judge stepped up to the plate.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Trump boasted about the asylum win earlier Wednesday before the activist judge came in and nullified the earlier asylum victory for Trump.

Left-wing Politico reported:

In a 45-page order, Tigar found the rule ignored a pair of federal statutes that outline guidelines for barring asylum seekers who transit through a designated “safe third country” or have permanently resettled in another country. The new regulation, he wrote, “is likely invalid because it is inconsistent with the existing asylum laws.” Additionally, he found that the decision to enact the measure was “arbitrary and capricious.” While it purports to offer protections for migrants, the ban could potentially expose them to grave dangers as they’re forced to seek protection in Mexico or other nations before applying for asylum in the U.S., he said.

The anti-American ACLU praised judge Tigar’s decision to temporarily halt the asylum policy.

“The court recognized, as it did with the first asylum ban, that the Trump administration was attempting an unlawful end run around asylum protections enacted by Congress,” ACLU attorney Lee Gelernt said in a written statement.

This isn’t the first time that Judge Tigar has stepped in and abused his power from the bench.

In November Tigar blocked Trump’s asylum policy if the migrants entered the US through a port of entry.

“More federal judges pretending they were elected to run asylum policy,” attorney Robert Barnes said in response to the preliminary injunction issued by Tigar.