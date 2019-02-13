Top Obama Aide Valerie Jarrett Was Behind Clinton Email Scandal Leak

Top Obama aide Valerie Jarrett leaked details of Hillary Clinton’s email scandal to the press hoping it would not trace back to the White House, a New York Post report claims.

The entire thing was timed to become public knowledge just as Clinton was planning to announce her candidacy for president.

Dailymail.co.uk reports: ‘Obama and Valerie Jarrett will go to any lengths to prevent Hillary from becoming president,’ said a source close to the White House.

‘They believe that Hillary, like her husband, is left of center, not a true-blue liberal.’

Sources claim that the long rumored tension between Obama and the Clintons hit a high when during the midterm elections many members of the party refused to be seen campaigning with President Obama.

Jarrett is reported to have commented this was because the Clintons had begun ‘marginalizing the president’ and that they were ‘trying to wrestle control of the Democratic Party away from Obama.’

Because of this she reportedly went out of her way to exact revenge, working to get Monica Lewinsky high profile press opportunities and frequently complaining about the Clintons.

Then, shortly after the midterm elections, she, President Obama and Michelle Obama had Clinton in for a meeting and reportedly told her in no uncertain words that they planned on remaining neutral during the presidential primary should she run for president.

This as Jarrett has reportedly been speaking to Martin O’Malley, the former governor of Maryland, and Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts about possibly running in the 2016 election.

‘She’s promised O’Malley and Warren the full support of the White House if they will challenge Hillary for the presidential nomination,’ said a source.

Edward Klein, the author of Blood Feud: The Clintons vs. the Obamas, also spoke to a friend of the Clintons, who told him that Bill said; ‘My contacts and friends in newspapers and TV tell me that they’ve been contacted by the White House and offered all kinds of negative stories about us.’

He then added; ‘The Obamas are behind the e-mail story, and they’re spreading rumors that I’ve been with women, that Hillary promoted people at the State Department who’d done favors for our foundation, that John Kerry had to clean up diplomatic messes Hillary left behind.’

It seems like it is not over yet either, as there are reportedly six more probes currently going on that are looking into Clinton’s performance.

Bill, upon learning of this, reportedly said to a friend; ‘The Obamas are out to get us any way they can.’

Klein seems to have known about all this for some time, discussing it when he appeared on Fox and Friends last Wednesday.

‘[Bill] has said, according to my sources, that the White House is leaking to their friends in the mainstream media stories about the Clintons. Not only about Hillary, but about him, and about what she did while she was in the State Department,’ said Klein.

‘This is from sources within the White House, that the Clintons know that Hillary is under not one, but six different investigations prompted by the White House.’

He then added; ‘They’re going through these, looking for problems on her expense account, on her dealings with foreign leaders. All of this, I’m told, is prompted by Valerie Jarrett and the president, who do not want to see Hillary Clinton become President of the United States.’

Jarrett, 58, is one of President Obama’s longest serving advisers and closest confidantes, and said in a recent interview that she would stay in the White House ‘until the lights go off.’