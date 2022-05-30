Obama Admits Billions Took Part In Covid Vaccine Clinical Trial

Former President Barack Obama has spilled the beans about the covid jab.
During a speech at Stanford University last month, he even managed to laugh as he admitted that the billions of people worldwide who had received a covid ‘vaccine’ had been taking part in a clinical trial.
He even had the audacity to add that those people who had chosen not to have the vaccine were doing so because of ‘misinformation’.
Watch as Obama essentially admits: everyone had taken part in an experimental vaccine trial and the jabs had been “clinically tested on billions worldwide”