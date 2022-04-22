Obama Admits Big Pharma Used ‘Billions of People’ as Covid-19 Clinical Trial Guinea Pigs

Former president Barack Obama has admitted that “billions of people” around the world were used as guinea pigs in clinical trials by Big Pharma.

Admitting that humanity was “essentially clinically tested” in the development of Covid-19 vaccines, Obama sought to shame the “1 in 5 Americans” who have steadfastly refused to subject themselves to Big Pharma’s experimentation.

“Despite the fact that we have now essentially clinically tested the vaccine on billions of people worldwide, around 1 in 5 Americans is still willing to put themselves at risk, and put their families at risk, rather than get vaccinated,” Obama said.

The language used by Obama radically differs from rhetoric employed by the global political class during the pandemic. Politicians, mainstream media, and Big Pharma executives have sought to ensure the masses that the vaccines were not an experiment playing out in real time as billions of arms across the globe were jabbed with mRNA vaccines.

NOW – Obama: "Despite the fact that we have now essentially clinically tested the vaccine on billions of people worldwide. Around 1 in 5 Americans is still going to put themselves at risk… rather than get vaccinated." pic.twitter.com/w6KCFhAsXf — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) April 21, 2022

The change of tune from Obama, who in retirement remains one of the globalists’ leading figureheads, prompted a scathing response from the masses on Twitter. Users savaged the former president for his role in perpetrating what many people see as a “crime against humanity.”

“So that’s how we clinically test things now, just give it to everyone and see what happens?” said @SJRandom2.

Meanwhile American Red Cross confirmed that recovery from a natural COVID infection generates antibodies against the coronavirus spike protein and other viral proteins, while those who receive the vaccines do not.

“When an individual has been infected with a virus, they produce antibodies to multiple regions of a virus,” Red Cross Senior Social Media Relations Manager Emily Osment said, adding that when an individual receives a COVID vaccine, they “will generate an antibody against the spike protein but not other viral proteins, which will only occur in the event of a COVID-19 infection.”

As a result, the Red Cross will only use blood from individuals who have not received the vaccine to make the convalescent plasma used in COVID-19 treatments for immunocompromised people.

Obama himself had been infected with the coronavirus despite having been injected three times with COVID vaccines.

The list of triple-vaxxed Democrats who still found themselves infected with the virus has grown since Obama’s post-vaccination infection.

Among others, Hillary Clinton, outgoing White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, Attorney General Merrick Garland, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and now liberal Democrat television host Stephen Colbert, have all experienced a battle with COVID-19 despite being vaccinated.