NYT Confirms That FTX Founder To Speak Alongside Zelenskyy, Yellen, Zuckerberg

There has been widespread outrage after the New York Times confirmed that Sam Bankman-Fried from the now bankrupt FTX is due to speak along side the likes of longside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Though the speakers for the NYT’s live annual DealBook Summit were announced last month, rather than being behind bars the SBF is still scheduled to appear.

According to DealBook Summit’s website, the fee to attend the conference is a whopping $2,499.

Summit News reports: with much of the entire world demanding to know how this corpulent 30-year-old still has not been thrown in prison, or at least charged with a variety of crimes, the NYT just confirmed to the entire world what a farce the one-time paper of record has become, and how it is willing to whore itself out for clicks – not to mention prominent Democrat donors – because moments after SBF tweeted that he will be speaking with Andrew Ross-Sorkin moderated NYT “summit” on Nov 30…

… Sorkin quickly confirmed as much.

A lot of folks have been asking if I would still be interviewing @SBF_FTX at the @nytimes @dealbook Summit on Nov 30…



The answer is yes. 👇



There are a lot of important questions to be asked and answered.



Nothing is off limits.



Looking forward to it… https://t.co/lShAqXLKGS — Andrew Ross Sorkin (@andrewrsorkin) November 23, 2022

And so, instead of being under arrest, SBF will instead be treated like a luminary alongside other such other Democrat icons as Zelenskyy (who according to some may have been intimately familiar with FTX fund flows in the past year) and of course the woman who along with Ben Bernanke and Jerome Powell, made it all possible by blowing the biggest asset bubble of all time: Janet Yellen.

And while we are certain that the NYT – which we assume is done writing puff pieces on behalf of SBF after it became a laughing stock last week – would be quick to mercilessly cancel and expel from its “prestigious” conference anyone who had misgendered some post-op transsexual, it is willing to give this thieving pathological liar and sociopath a forum in which to profess his innocence to the entire world, and by association with other Democrat “celebrities” such as Bill Clinton.

… to boost his standing within a legal system that is clearly as much as joke as the venue that he will be sharing with the following individuals:

Here are all the other “top business and policy leaders” at the NYT whitewashing summit:

Eric Adams, New York City mayor

Ben Affleck, Artists Equity C.E.O.

Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX founder

Gerry Cardinale, RedBird Capital Partners founder, managing partner and C.I.O.

Shou Chew, TikTok C.E.O.

Larry Fink, BlackRock chairman and C.E.O.

Reed Hastings, Netflix founder and co-C.E.O.

Andy Jassy, Amazon president and C.E.O.

Van Jones, CNN host, author and Dream.Org founder

Scarlett Lewis, Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement founder and mother of Sandy Hook shooting victim, Jesse

Mike Pence, 48th vice president of the United States and author of “So Help Me God”

Benjamin Netanyahu, former Prime Minister of Israel, current leader of the Likud party

Priscilla Sims Brown, Amalgamated Bank president and C.E.O.

Secretary Janet L. Yellen, U.S. Department of the Treasury

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine

Mark Zuckerberg, Meta founder, chairman and C.E.O.

The shocked, stunned and simply disgusted reactions are still coming in:

