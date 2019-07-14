NYPD Criticized for Letting Jeffrey Epstein Skip Mandatory Check-Ins

Convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein never once checked in with the New York Police Department in the eight-plus years since a Manhattan judge ordered him to do so every 90 days – and the NYPD says it’s fine with that.

After Epstein was convicted as a child rapist back in 2011, he was ordered by the court – as part of his sentencing – to check in with the police as a registered sex offender every 90 days. Over the course of the eight years, this amounts to 34 check-ins.

Violating requirements of the state’s 1996 Sex Offender Registration Act — including checking in with law enforcement — is a felony punishable by up to four years in prison for a first offense, according to the NY Post.

Subsequent violations carry a sentence of up to seven years each.

But the NYPD didn’t enforce the check-ins with Epstein.

Several current and former NYPD officials say they are shocked to learn that the department had given Epstein a pass on his periodic check-ins, with one saying, “It makes no sense.”

Activistpost.com reports: “The NYPD can’t modify a court order,” a source said. “If the judge says he has to report here, he has to report here.”

However, that is exactly what appears to have been happening.

Not only was this convicted pedophile in violation of his sentencing, but the NYPD is standing by their decision which allowed the convicted child rapist the special privilege.

According to the Post, the NYPD claims that Epstein wasn’t required to check in — despite the court order — because he claims primary residence on his private island in the US Virgin Islands.

However, as the Post points out, state Supreme Court Justice Ruth Pickholz considered and rejected that very argument by defense lawyer Sandra Musumeci during the Jan. 18, 2011, hearing.

“I am sorry he may have to come here every 90 days,” she said, according to an official transcript. “He can give up his New York home if he does not want to come every 90 days.”

But he never gave up that home and he never once checked in.

The check-ins for convicted sex offenders are mandatory as part of the state’s program to track them. They must be in person not only to verify their address but so police can take another photo and post it to the database. This never happened.

While this is certainly shocking, it is par for the course in the special privilege granted to this monster by those in power.

As TFTP has reported, Epstein is a convicted child molester and sexually abused no less than 40 underage girls. Despite this fact, Alexander Acosta protected him while serving as a U.S. Attorney in Florida.

Instead of going to prison for life, as he should’ve considering the evidence against him, Epstein only got 13 months and was allowed to stay in the Palm Beach County Jail in his own private cell where he was allowed to leave the prison six days a week for “work release.”

As a report in the Miami Herald notes:

The eccentric hedge fund manager, whose friends included former President Bill Clinton, Donald Trump and Prince Andrew, was also suspected of trafficking minor girls, often from overseas, for sex parties at his other homes in Manhattan, New Mexico and the Caribbean, FBI and court records show.

Facing a 53-page federal indictment, Epstein could have ended up in federal prison for the rest of his life.

But on the morning of the breakfast meeting, a deal was struck — an extraordinary plea agreement that would conceal the full extent of Epstein’s crimes and the number of people involved.

Not only would Epstein serve just 13 months in the county jail, but the deal — called a non-prosecution agreement— essentially shut down an ongoing FBI probe into whether there were more victims and other powerful people who took part in Epstein’s sex crimes, according to a Miami Herald examination of thousands of emails, court documents and FBI records.

The pact required Epstein to plead guilty to two prostitution charges in state court. Epstein and four of his accomplices named in the agreement received immunity from all federal criminal charges. But even more unusual, the deal included wording that granted immunity to “any potential co-conspirators’’ who were also involved in Epstein’s crimes. These accomplices or participants were not identified in the agreement, leaving it open to interpretation whether it possibly referred to other influential people who were having sex with underage girls at Epstein’s various homes or on his plane.

These are undisputed facts — yet Trump still appointed Acosta to Secretary of Labor.

During his appointment hearing in 2017, Acosta even defended the way he handled the Epstein case.

It appears that not only are high level government officials bending over backwards to protect a billionaire child rapist, but the NYPD is too. This is the current state of affairs in the land of the free. As hundreds of thousands rot in prisons across the country for victimless crimes, your government goes out of its way to protect well-connected child rapists.