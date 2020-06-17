NYPD Arrest Thug Who Pummelled 92-Year-Old Grandma and Knocked Her to the Ground

The thug who brutally attacked a 92-year-old woman in Manhattan last Friday has been arrested by police.
Last week, a disturbing video captured a 92-year-old woman walking down a street with her walker when a young black man walked by and punched her in the side of the face.
NYPD News announced on Tuesday that the suspect has been apprehended.
“Thanks to the outstanding work of NYPD Detectives, this suspect has been apprehended,” Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said in a statement.
