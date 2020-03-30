NYC’s ‘Marxist Mayor’ De Blasio: Churches That Hold Worship Services May Be ‘Closed Permanently’

New York City’s socialist mayor Bill de Blasio has threatened to permanently close churches and ban them from holding services if they do not obey the government’s coronavirus guidelines.

The far-left mayor said that even though “we need our faiths in this time of crisis“, he has authorized the NYPD to “disperse” congregations of worshippers and will not hesitate to order the building to close permanently.

“So, I want to say to all those who are preparing the potential of religious services this weekend – if you go to your synagogue, if you go to your church and attempt to hold services after having been told so often not to, our enforcement agents will have no choice but to shut down those services,” de Blasio said.

De Blasio: churches and synagogues that hold worship services may be closed permanently pic.twitter.com/kdUsdbP2YO — Matthew Schmitz (@matthewschmitz) March 29, 2020

“I don’t say that with any joy. It’s the last thing I would like to do because I understand how important people’s faiths are to them, and we need our faiths in this time of crisis, but we do not need gatherings that will endanger people,” he added.

“No faith tradition endorses anything that endangers the members of that faith,” de Blasio maintained.

“So, the NYPD, Fire Department, Buildings Department, and everyone has been instructed that if they see worship services going on, they will go to the officials of that congregation, they’ll inform them they need to stop the services and disperse.”

“If that does not happen, they will take additional action up to the point of fines and potentially closing the building permanently,” de Blasio continued.

“Again, that will begin this weekend. Again, I’m sorry I have to tell you this, but anyone who’s hearing this, take it seriously,” the mayor added.

“You’ve been warned; you need to stop services, help people practice their faith in different ways, but not in groups, not in gatherings that could endanger people.”