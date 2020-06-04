NYC Looters Caught Arriving In Luxury $350K Rolls-Royce To Ransack Store

Footage catching looters in New York City pulling up in a $350,000 Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV to ransack a store Monday night has been posted online.

The damning footage was shot in the SoHo neighborhood in lower Manhattan, New York.

The high-end Cullinan SUV has a starting price of $333,000, but its price-as-delivered regularly stretches far above the $350,000 figure.