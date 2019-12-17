New York’s Green Light Law, which allows illegal immigrants to apply for driver’s licenses, went into effect Monday, and undocumented immigrants have begun forming disorderly queues and lining up around the block to get their hands on ID.
When you look at these lines of people, do you see (a) people waiting to apply for licenses or (b) a Democrat voter registration drive?
That’s a trick question. The correct answer is both of the above.
The Hill report:
NY to begin offering driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants after judge strikes down challenge
A federal judge on Friday denied a challenge to a law that will allow New York to give driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants.
The law, which is set to go into effect next week, was facing its second challenge in court, the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle reports.
U.S. District Judge Gary Sharpe ruled against Rensselaer County Clerk Frank Merola, saying he lacked the legal capacity to bring the lawsuit against the state over the new law.
The lawsuit, which was tossed out without the judge ruling on the merits of the law itself, was the last chance to block it before state Department of Motor Vehicles offices open on Monday, the news outlet noted.
Take a look at the lines of people waiting to get an ID:
Baxter Dmitry
Email: baxter@yournewswire.com
Follow: @baxter_dmitry
Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)
- Endless Impeachment! Democrats Vow To Continue Impeachment Even AFTER Senate Trial - December 17, 2019
- NYC: Illegal Aliens Line Up Around the Block to Get Driver’s Licenses Under New Law - December 17, 2019
- Accusing Detroit Of Registering Dead People To Vote Is RACIST, Says Democrat Party Chief - December 16, 2019