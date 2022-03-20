NYC Health Commissioner Says Under Fives To Remain Masked Until They Are Jabbed

The new health commissioner for New York has sparked outrage after announcing that face masks for children aged five and under should remain in effect indefinately.

Dr Ashwin Vasan cited young children’s ineligibility to get the covid jab as support for his view on masking

During a Friday covid beriefing Vasan said: “I think it’s indefinite at this point. People who have tried to predict what’s going to happen in the future in this pandemic have repeatedly had egg on their face, and I’m not going to do that here today.”

Vasan’s comments contradicted those by Mayor Eric Adams who told angry parents the day before that the children would not have to wear masks for much longer.

The Mail Online reports: The woke commissioner, who lives in Brooklyn with his partner and three children, including a four-year-old son, argued he wanted to mask children because under fives are not vaccinated.

‘As a father of a two-and-a-half-year old-and two other older kids, I want to keep them as safe as possible. I would love nothing more than to send my son to daycare without a mask,’ Vasan said, according to CBS New York.

‘But as a scientist, and as a doctor, and an epidemiologist, I want to keep him safe because he’s not eligible for a vaccine.’

His comments sparked fear and fury among frustrated New York parents who face having to force their young children to keep wearing a mask in the face of mounting evidence that they are at little risk.

It also comes as every state, including California which ended its mandate last week, has lifted or announced plans to lift masking requirements in schools.

The lone holdout is Hawaii, which is dropping its indoor mask mandate on March 26 but expected to extend the requirement for schools.

New York state and city also lifted school mask mandates earlier this month.

Vasan is the latest woke addition to new Mayor Eric Adams’ collection of progressive leaders, among whom include soft-on-crime District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

He has publicly thrown his support behind controversial critical race theory, the Black Lives Matter Movement and even vaccinating children against COVID – and detailed his beliefs on social media.