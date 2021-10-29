NYC Firefighters Boss Warns Vaccine Mandate Will “Get Residents Killed”

The head of New York City’s firefighters union has warned that Mayor Bill De Blasio’s vaccine mandate will result in residents losing their lives.

In an appearance on Fox News Radio, FDNY Firefighter Association President Andrew Ansbro declared that “The response times are going to go through the roof. We’re just not going to be able to get to the emergencies in time.”

“Fires are going to burn longer. Heart attack victims are going to be laying on the floor longer,” Ansbro warned, adding “People in stuck elevators are going to be stuck there for hours if not days.”

Summit.news reports: Ansbro made the prediction that 30 to 40 percent of firehouses in New York City will be closed down if the mandate remains, with up to 45 percent of the workforce remaining unvaccinated.

“On Friday, when they’re tallying the numbers of who complied and who didn’t, they’re going to be faced with a stark reality that they’re going to have to close firehouses down,” Ansbro explained.

“The mayor is going to be faced with either sending us home or sticking to his guns,” Ansbro continued, adding “And his guns are going to get New York City residents killed.”

“When this city goes into utter chaos on Nov. 1, be ready to pick up the pieces that the mayor causes,” the fire chief further warned.

During a press conference Wednesday, Ansbro also said “I have told my members that if they choose to remain unvaccinated, they must still report for duty.”

🇺🇸 President van de Uniformed Firefighters Association in New York, Andrew Ansbro :”Putting people out of work for making a personal health choice is something that we can never accept.” pic.twitter.com/87gQ7FdTcz — Kees71 (@Kees71234) October 26, 2021

He also stated that firefighters in the city feel “insulted” by the mandate and the probability that they will be prevented from working.

“If they are told they cannot work, it will be the department and city of New York that sends them home. And it will be the department and the city of New York that has failed to protect the citizens of New York,” Ansbro said.