NYC Courthouse Erects Demonic Statue With Horns Paying Tribute To RBG and Abortion

A statue of a horned, demonic figure, supposedly symbolizing a twisted version of “femininity” and celebrating abortion and the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been erected atop the New York City courthouse.

The statue features Ginsburg’s famous laced collar — a nod to the late-Justice, according to the artist — which sits below the figure’s braided horns, which the artist herself confirmed are, in fact, horns.

The artist, Shahzia Sikander, created the statue “NOW,” which appears as the body of a woman emerging from a lotus, which is often associated with the pagan gods Nefertem as well as the Hindu gods Vishnu and Brahma. The horned, demonic figure has also been compared to the statue of Shiva, the Hindu goddess of destruction, outside the CERN facility in Geneva, Switzerland.

“The lotus, with its plethora of meanings and abstract ideas, is symbolic of a deeper truth beyond its form, alluding to perception as illusion. Popular in images in many cultures, it also expresses intangible ideas of humility, awakening, and clarity,” she claimed in the artist notes.

“The female body has a face with its hair braided into spiraling ‘horns.’ The horns mimic the movement of the arms and are there as a symbol of the figure’s sovereignty, and its autonomy,” she continued, explaining that “femininity to me is the tension between women and power.“

Breitbart report: Sikander also detailed the influence of the Supreme Court decision saving the lives of countless unborn children in overturning Roe v. Wade, claiming that the fight for “equality” continues. She added that Ginsburg’s death and subsequent overturning of Roe served as a setback for women, despite the fact that the Supreme Court’s ruling itself did not outlaw abortion but, rather, sent the decisions back to individual states.

The New York Times touted the statue this way: “Move Over Moses and Zoroaster: Manhattan Has a New Female Lawgiver.”

Other figures on the courthouse’s roof represent legal systems and faiths from elsewhere across the world.

This is hardly the first instance of pagan imagery featured outside of prominent locations across the country and world. The European Organization for Nuclear Research, CERN, for instance, has a statue of Shiva, the Hindu goddess of destruction, outside of its facility.

Americans may be more familiar with the infamous statue of Baphomet, unveiled in Detroit in 2015. The satanic figure features a prominent pentagram and is flanked by two young children. Years later, the statue made an appearance at the Arkansas Capitol building: