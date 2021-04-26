NY Times: Whiteness Is a ‘Suicide Cult’ – Blackness Is a ‘Superpower’

The New York Times has hailed being black as akin to having a “superpower” while slamming ‘whiteness’ as being a ‘suicide cult.’

Two articles from the far-left newspaper make for an interesting contrast.

The first article from 2018, “The Religion of Whiteness Becomes a Suicide Cult,” argued that white people stole everything they have and will destroy the planet.

Between Sarah Jeong & this cliched moron, Pankaj Mishra, the NYT should change its name to, "THE WHITE PEOPLE SUCK REVIEW" https://t.co/NdZaiHce0l — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) August 30, 2018

Informationliberation.com reports: New York Times contributor Damon Young just a few weeks ago wrote a column for The Root stating that “whiteness is a pandemic” and “the only way to stop it is to locate it, isolate it, extract it, and kill it.”

The second article from Friday, “When Blackness is a Superpower,” argued that black people stealing white comic book characters and recasting them as black will save the world.

Falcon. Black Panther. A potential new Superman. A wave of heroes, reimagined by Black creators, is conquering screens and comic book pages.



Here's a look at how this new generation is turning Blackness into a superpower. https://t.co/lCGkqHJvEO pic.twitter.com/SIRY3nX1Rf — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 23, 2021

One of the comics the Times highlighted features Harriet Tubman slaying white demons (see middle left).

hello we have a BLACK SUPERHEROES package today:



first, from @vvchambers:

From Falcon to Black Panther to a potential new Superman, a wave of rejuvenated heroes, reimagined by Black creators, are rewriting superhero mythologies.https://t.co/cOnHzPbYVi — 𝚍𝚘𝚍𝚊𝚒 𝚜𝚝𝚎𝚠𝚊𝚛𝚝 (@dodaistewart) April 23, 2021

Excerpt:

In fact, the notion of Harriet Tubman as a superhero is a favorite subject of comic book fan art. She is also the subject of a graphic novel series by David Crownson, which was funded by a Kickstarter campaign. The slave catchers aren’t just evil: They’re vampires. Harriet Tubman doesn’t just defend the people she’s guiding to freedom; she wields katanas and wordplay to outwit and overcome the white men who see her and her people as mere chattel. All of these heroes are, in their own way, fighting for an equality that seems ever elusive. For Spellman, the opportunity to write stories about Black superheroes is part of a concerted effort to tip the scales. “I absolutely believe that this helps re-contextualize us in a more universal way,” he said. “If we are first and foremost perceived as less than, and I do believe that everybody on the planet looks at us that way, a superhero is greater than. That primal math, via a megaphone like Marvel — that’s powerful.”

Note how the Times has begun capitalizing “Black” but not “white.”

Demons can’t be afforded the same reverence as angels!