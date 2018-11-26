NY State Senator Dies After Complaining Of Flu Shot Symptoms

Former New York State Senator José R. Peralta passed away suddenly last Wednesday, just days after getting the flu shot. He was 47.

Peralta, the first Dominican-American to be elected to New York’s State Senate, said that he believed his symptoms were related to a flu vaccination he’d recently received.

Many say that Peralta dedicated his life to serving his community and according to his campaign spokesperson Tom Musich, despite losing the primary he still served his Queens constituents.

Peralta’s Twitter feed shows him handing out turkeys for thanksgiving and even promoting flu vaccinations.

PrepForThat reports: Peralta complained of a mysterious illness for two weeks prior to his passing. According to an article in the New York Times, Peralta believed the cause of his symptoms to be related to a flu shot he’d recently received.

“It was like pulling teeth to get him to talk about not feeling well,” Mr. Chris Sosa, Peralta’s Director of Communications, said. “He just thought he was having symptoms related to getting the flu shot.”

Peralta began experiencing feeling so disorientation on Wednesday evening. He was immediately taken to Elmhurst Hospital Center in Queens. He passed away at the hospital at 9:23 p.m. An autopsy is being performed.

Medical Examiner Says ‘Septic Shock’ Likely Cause

New York City’s Medical Examiner’s office allegedly told Evelyn Peralta, his wife, that Peralta died of “septic shock,” according to the New York Post.

All they said is that he was septic,’ she said on Friday. ‘And that led to organ failure.’

Without the results of the autopsy, this diagnosis remains informal.