NXIVM Sex Cult Leader Charged With Child Sex Exploitation, Possessing Child Porn

The founder of NXIVM, a bizarre slave-master sex cult parading as a ‘self-help’ group, has been hit with new charges

In the new superseding indictment filed on Wednesday, prosecutors charged NXIVM leader Keith Raniere on two counts of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of possessing child pornography.

The court filing also revealed that Raniere and Clare Bronfman had an intimate relationship. Bronfman whose family has close ties to the Rothschild’s, was outed as aiding Raniere to run his “self help” group and also protecting him and other members, via a defense fund.

Federal prosecutors announced the new charges as the cults co-founder Nancy Salzman broke down in tears as she plead guilty to racketeering charges in court.

RT reports: It is now alleged that Raniere, better known as ‘Vanguard’ or ‘Master’ within the secretive group, coerced underage girls to participate in porn photoshoots for more than 10 years. He then kept files with sexually explicit images and stored them on a hard drive.

The memorandum issued by the district attorney’s office stated that other high-ranking members of NXIVM that were put on trial along with Raniere were well aware of their leader’s sexual relationships with minors. One of the underage victims was identified as “a fifteen-year-old girl” who was working for the group’s co-founder, Nancy Salzman.

The same day new charges against Raniere were filed, Salzman pleaded guilty to a racketeering charge. The teen became “Raniere’s first-line slave” in the clandestine sorority group within NXIVM known as DOS, which stands for ‘dominant over submissive’ in Latin.

Another victim was described only as “a child” whose sexual relationship with the ‘guru’ was “known” and “facilitated” by other members.

Raniere was arrested in his luxury hideout in Mexico in March last year and flown to the US, where he, along with other prominent members, including Hollywood actress Allison Mack and liquor heiress Clare Bronfman, were indicted on a number of charges. Apart from the new child porn allegation, Raniere has already been charged with forced labor conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy, sex trafficking, attempted sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking conspiracy, and conspiracy to commit identity theft.

The court papers described DOS as a pyramid structure with Raniere, who was the only man in the sorority, solely at the top. New members, or “slaves,” who were recruited into NXIVM were forced to give collateral to ensure that they would keep mum about the group. The collateral was sexually explicit images or videos, as well as true or untrue allegations made against themselves or their family which were filmed. The “slaves” were blackmailed into providing new collateral, sometimes as often as every month, which saw them signing over their assets or doing things that might kill their careers if made public.

Raniere is accused of subjecting members of DOS to physical and psychological torture such as self-induced sleep-deprivation. Raniere also instructed his female followers to have their genital areas branded with his initials and told them to survive on a 800-calorie diet, all under the guise of women’s empowerment.

NXIVM was funded by wealthy donors and through personal development courses. A five-day workshop cost as much as $5,000.

Apart from Salzman, who was removed from the list of defendants after her guilty plea, all other senior member of the group, including mastermind Raniere, are still fighting the charges.

Raniere was denied bail and is awaiting trial in custody, while Mack has been released on $5-million bond and placed under house arrest.