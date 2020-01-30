Nutty Nadler: Our Case Is ‘Proven Beyond ANY Reasonable Doubt’

House impeachment manager Rep. Jerry Nadler has declared that the impeachment case against President Donald Trump has been proven by Democrats “beyond any doubt at all.”

Nadler repeatedly boasted the claim during Wednesday’s Senate impeachment trial, despite demands by Democratic colleagues that they need to see more witnesses and documents in the trial.

Breitbart.com reports: The House Judiciary Committee chairman played an unusually understated role in the first day of the question-and-answer session in the Senate.

Republicans have asked that if Democrats are so confident in their case — confident enough to impeach a president for only the third time in American history — then they should allow that case to stand or fall based on the evidence collected in the House, not by adding new evidence.

Nadler added, at one point, that simply because the House Democrats had, in his view, proven their case beyond all doubt, that was not a reason to stop adding more evidence. It “doesn’t mean you shouldn’t have more proof if it comes forward,” he told the Senate.

Democrats and White House lawyers disagreed over the standard of proof. Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) told Senators they were the individual arbiters of the standard required, according to their constitutional oath.

Deputy White House Counsel Patrick Philbin disagreed, arguing that the Constitution likened impeachment to a criminal process and therefore proof beyond a reasonable doubt was required.