Nurse Suspended From NHS Course For Saying ‘Being White Doesn’t Make You Racist”

A Christian nurse has said that she was left with ‘crippling anxiety’ after being ‘bullied’ by woke NHS chiefs for saying that being white doesn’t make you racist.

Amy Gallagher, a mental health nurse from Orpington in Kent, was then suspended from a forensic psychology course she had undertaken during her training to be a psychotherapist.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

She is now bringing a lawsuit against the Tavistock Trust where she took the course.

I'm bringing a lawsuit against the Tavistock.



Please donate to my crowdfund: https://t.co/eAx6db22Tw

Please watch my video:https://t.co/vSgaPNl32h — Amy Gallagher (@StandUptoWoke) August 17, 2022

The Mail Online reports: In an exclusive interview with MailOnline Amy has revealed how NHS bosses caused her ‘crippling anxiety’ after she challenged their ‘racist’ and ‘offensive’ views in lectures she was forced to attend.

Lecturers at the Tavistock and Portman NHS Trust told her ‘whites don’t understand the world’ and ‘Christianity is responsible for racism because it’s European’ in a series of ‘politically biased’ talks.

One of the Tavistock’s seminars was even called ‘Whiteness — a problem for our time’ and included a description on the Trust’s website that ‘the problem of racism is a problem of whiteness’.

When Amy challenged these controversial views she was ‘bullied’ by staff and suspended from the course, pending an investigation into whether she is safe to work with patients.

Almost a year later, no investigation has taken place.

It means her dream of becoming a psychotherapist is hanging by a thread.

As if that wasn’t enough, a course lecturer also tried to get her banned from her day job as a practising mental health nurse.

However, the 34-year-old is fighting back.

Amy is suing the Tavistock for religious and racial discrimination.

It’s a case that may be one of the first trials of wokeness.