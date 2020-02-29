Nunes: Deep State ‘Much Worse Than Even I Thought It Ever Was’

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) has warned patriotic Americans in the lead up to the 2020 election that the Deep State is “much worse than even I thought it ever was.“

Appearing on Fox News’ Hannity Wednesday, Nunes weighed in on efforts to raise awareness of the Deep State within the federal government that is working against the interests of the country and a duly elected president.

Washington, D.C., also known as the Swamp, is infested by political weaponization of government, law enforcement, and media, the likes of which America has never before seen — all coordinated and perpetrated by the Democrats, the mainstream media and their Deep State comdrades.

“One thing that I tell the American people every time that I speak and I go out on the road and I talk to people is that, remember, the Deep State here is much worse than even I thought it ever was.”

Nunes was being interviewed along with Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) on efforts to renew and reform parts of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

Since President Trump’s acquittal in the impeachment trial, the president’s distrust of certain people inside the White House and the federal government has intensified.

A network of conservative activists led by Ginni Thomas is also compiling detailed memos of disloyal government officials who are in line to be fired, while finding Trump loyalists to replace them, according to Axios.

Nunes, who contributed to drawing attention to alleged government surveillance abuses against Trump’s 2016 campaign and leakers, also weighed in on the 2020 election while promoting a website, Combat USA, to combat “the radical left, fake news media, and deep state.”

“People have to remember that this is one yard in a cloud of dust,” Nunes stated.

“You have to wake up every day to fight, because the socialist Left, they work hard to take over the Democratic Party,” he added.

“They work hard to get Bernie Sanders in the lead,” Nunes said. “They’re not going away.”

Earlier this month, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) warned Deep State actors behind the debunked “Russia collusion” hoax against the Trump administration that they “are gonna go to jail.”

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation took two years, cost tens of millions of dollars, and wasted everybody’s time. Mueller ultimately found no collusion between President Trump or any American and Russians attempting to interfere with the 2016 presidential election.