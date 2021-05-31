Nun Warns About Vaccines During London’s Unite For Freedom March

May 31, 2021 Niamh Harris News, UK 0
nuns
LinkedInRedditTelegram

Nuns outside the Tyburn Convent, near Marble Arch, London were seen hugging demonstrators who joined the massive “Unite For Freedom” rally on Saturday.

The media have by and large remained silent on the event that bought London to a standstill yesterday.

The march, which was attanded by hundreds of thousands, brought together groups of people who are unhappy with the prolonged lockdowns imposed by the government, mistrustful of Covid-19 vaccines and harbour anti-government sentiment.

Footage below shows the nuns along with protesters -not wearing masks.

One of them even warned that the ‘vaccines’ were killing people

Niamh Harris

Writer at News Punch

Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)