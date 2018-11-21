Satanism, witchcraft and other pagan religious practices have increased in the U.S. over the past few years, with liberals turning to Satan and paganism as they turn away from Jesus Christ, complaining that Christianity is “out of touch“, “racist” and “politically incorrect.“

The number of witches and liberal Americans practicing Wicca religious rituals has increased dramatically in the past three decades, with several recent studies indicating there may be at least 1.5 million practising witches in the United States.

A Trinity College study estimated there were only a few thousand Wiccans in the U.S. in 1990. Experts are puzzled why there are so many liberals worshipping Satan and practising witchcraft in 2018, but one thing is for certain — the increase has been led by a rejection of mainstream Christianity among liberals as well as a rise in occultism and Satanism.

With 1.5 million practicing witches across the U.S., witchcraft now has more followers than the 1.4 million members of the Presbyterian church. Some theologians say there are now more adherents of Satanism in America than Mormonism. The Satanists are just less likely to knock on your door.

Newsweek reports: Data collected by the Pew Research Center and Trinity College in Connecticut show witchcraft and pre-Christian traditions have been revitalized by young adults, Quartz noted. Millennials are seeking more freedom in their spirituality and interest in astrology and tarot card readings have spiked in recent years.

Millennials, celebrities, and even critics of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh have embraced the “witch aesthetic” over more repressive Christian beliefs, Quartz reported.

“From 1990 to 2008, Trinity College in Connecticut ran three large, detailed religion surveys,” said Quartz. “Those have shown that Wicca grew tremendously over this period. From an estimated 8,000 Wiccans in 1990, they found there were about 340,000 practitioners in 2008.”

The Trinity College data also revealed there were about 340,000 Pagans in the country in 2008. The Pew Research Center, which has long pointed out the ongoing decline in U.S. Protestant and Catholic membership, released a June survey which found adults under 40 are far less likely to say religion is “very important” in their lives.

“It makes sense that witchcraft and the occult would rise as society becomes increasingly postmodern. The rejection of Christianity has left a void that people, as inherently spiritual beings, will seek to fill,” author Julie Roys said in comments emailed to The Christian Post last month.

“Plus, Wicca has effectively repackaged witchcraft for millennial consumption,” Roys continued. “No longer is witchcraft and paganism satanic and demonic, it’s a ‘pre-Christian tradition’ that promotes ‘free thought’ and ‘understanding of earth and nature.”

A recent spate of witchcraft-related stories have emerged over the past few months in the political sphere. During the congressional confirmation hearings of Judge Brett Kavanaugh last month, a Brooklyn bookstore placed a “hex” on the controversial conservative. That coven was joined by singer Lana Del Rey in declaring they’d already placed several hexes on President Donald Trump.

Despite the rise in practicing witches, the U.S. is still dominated by Christianity, which composes 70 percent of the country’s religious population, the Pew Research Center noted earlier this year. A little more than 22 percent of Americans list themselves as “unaffiliated” with any religion.

Throughout history, a rise in fear has been matched with a rise in adherence to belief systems–whether that comes in the form of mainstream religion, or other alternatives.