Nuclear War Would Cause Apocalyptic New Ice Age Study Warns

A nuclear war would cause global temperatures to plunge by about 13 degrees Fahrenheit (7 degrees Celsius), triggering a ‘Nuclear Ice Age’ that would lead to mass starvation according to a new study.
Conducted by researchers at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, the study warned that a nuclear conflict would devastate the world’s oceans, with the effects being felt for thousands of years.
Summit news reports: Whether through a deliberate act of war, an accidental detonation, or a hacking breach, the detonation of a nuclear arsenal anywhere in the world would spread into the upper atmosphere and impact everyone on the planet.
“In all of the researchers’ simulated scenarios, nuclear firestorms would release soot and smoke into the upper atmosphere that would block out the sun, resulting in crop failure around the world,” the study found.
“In the first month following nuclear detonation, average global temperatures would plunge by about 13 degrees Fahrenheit (7 degrees C), a larger temperature change than in the last Ice Age.”
Rapidly expanding sea ice would then block major ports, like those located in Beijing, Copenhagen and St. Petersburg, crippling major global shipping lanes and preventing food imports to mega-cities like Shanghai.
“The sudden drop in light and ocean temperatures, especially from the Arctic to the North Atlantic and North Pacific oceans, would kill the marine algae, which is the foundation of the marine food web, essentially creating a famine in the ocean. This would halt most fishing and aquaculture,” the study found.
The scientists discovered that a nuclear war between the U.S. and Russia would result in fires that would spew “more than 330 billion pounds of smoke and sunlight-absorbing black carbon into the upper atmosphere.”
“We can and must, however, do everything we can to avoid nuclear war. The effects are too likely to be globally catastrophic,” the scientists concluded.
The study was published in the peer-reviewed journal AGU Advances.
Niamh Harris
