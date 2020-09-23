NRA Warns Americans ‘They’ll Take Away Your AR-15’s’ If Biden Is Elected

The NRA is warning Americans that their semi-automatic rifles would be taken away should Joe Biden win the upcoming US election.

The National Rifle Association are reminding citizens about Biden’s stated plans to crack down on gun ownership while reigniting the controversy over the future of gun control.

In a Twitter posts the NRA wrote: “If Joe Biden wins – Mike Bloomberg wins – and Beto O’Rourke will be knocking on your door for your AR-15“

Last month the NRA claimed that Biden would “destroy our Second Amendment” altogether if he became President and said that “America will become unrecognizable.“

RT reports: The tweet also hinted at Biden’s support of Beto O’Rourke – a man known for saying “hell, yes, we are going to take your AR-15, your AK-47.” That was what the Democratic congressman and the former presidential candidate said at a Houston primary debate in September 2019.

In March, Biden said O’Rourke was “going to take care of the gun problem” as he received the congressman’s endorsement.

The NRA post immediately triggered a heated debate and ‘AR-15’ quickly got into the list of top trending Twitter topics in the US, as thousands of people turned to social media say their piece on the issue.

The NRA message had indeed triggered America’s gun rights advocates, who rushed to social media to declare their adherence to the Second Amendment and to argue that they need their guns to protect their lives and properties.

The founders did not write the 2nd amendment for deer hunting, they wrote it so that we’d be equipped to keep a tyrannical Government in check! — Libertarian-In-Chief (@ToddHagopian) September 23, 2020

Tell me more about how I don’t need an AR-15 https://t.co/n2wtz1UKgT — Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 20, 2020