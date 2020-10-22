NPR Refuses To ‘Waste Time’ Reporting On Biden Scandal

The National Public Radio Public (NPR) editor has explained why the publicly funded news outlet has been ignoring the growing scandal surrounding Joe Biden, his son Hunter and the family’s business dealings in China.

NPR has outright refused to cover the still-developing Hunter Biden emails scandal, calling the story “a distraction.”

In a tweet on Thursday, the day of the presidential debate, the networks editor explained why: we don’t want to waste listeners time.

Why haven't you seen any stories from NPR about the NY Post's Hunter Biden story?

RT reports: A tranche of emails released by the New York Post last week alleges that Hunter Biden – son of Democratic candidate Joe Biden – traded access to his father with Ukrainian energy tycoons, sought deals for his family in China, and kicked a share of his foreign profits up to Joe, all whilst Joe was vice president of the US. The allegations fly in the face of Joe Biden’s insistence that he knew nothing of his son’s foreign dealings.

Links to the Post’s story were censored by both Facebook and Twitter, and ignored by most of the mainstream media – except when they called it “Russian disinformation” and cast doubt on the emails’ authenticity. Conservatives speculated that media outlets were burying the story to aid Biden’s election bid, and NPR on Thursday admitted its bias against the story.

“We don’t want to waste our time on stories that are not really stories, and we don’t want to waste the listeners’ and readers’ time on stories that are just pure distraction,” read a statement from NPR’s news editor, Terence Samuels.

Samuels was savaged for his admission. “Just be honest and say you won’t report any stories that reflect poorly on Biden because you believe it’s so vital that Trump lose,” journalist Glenn Greenwald tweeted.

Just be honest and say you won’t report any stories that reflect poorly on Biden because you believe it’s so vital that Trump lose that anything is justified — including suppressing reporting — to ensure it happens.



People know this is the reality of the national press. Why lie? https://t.co/pKHatA6uHi — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 22, 2020

This is an incredible statement.



“That are not really stories.”



"That are not really stories."

The Joe and Hunter Biden stories are legit, with hard evidence and on the record sourcing, unlike many anonymously sourced stories we've seen for years NPR jumped to cover. How pathetic for so-called "journalism"

Ah yes, the Biden Corruption story has gone from "disinformation" to "distraction."

Joe Biden’s campaign has not denied that the emails are authentic, and a former business associate of Hunter, Tony Bobulinski, has called them “genuine.” Furthermore, Bobulinski has confirmed that “the big guy,” mentioned in one email exchange as the beneficiary of a payout from a venture with a Chinese energy company, is Joe Biden.

“The Biden family aggressively leveraged the Biden family name to make millions of dollars from foreign entities even though some were from communist controlled China,” Bobulinski said on Wednesday.

While NPR is apparently content to ignore the mounting evidence against Biden, the network has eagerly reported unverified and false stories before, albeit ones damaging to President Donald Trump.

The network gave airtime to the security firm behind the salacious and false ‘Steele Dossier’ to warn of “Russian efforts to sow discord,” and reported every twist and turn in the two-year ‘Russiagate’ saga. NPR ran a series of stories based on the completely unconfirmed and Pentagon-denied report that Russia paid Taliban fighters in Afghanistan to kill American troops, and on an uncorroborated report that the president called fallen soldiers “suckers” and “losers.”

NPR may be willingly ignoring the Hunter Biden story, but other outlets are working hard to smother it. As the Washington Post beat the Biden campaign to debunking the story, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough called it “made up” and a “hokey story,” while NBC’s Hailie Jackson called it “dubious” and “questionably sourced.”

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough laughs off the NY Post expose on Hunter Biden selling access to his father as obviously "made up" and "one of the stupidest October surprises I have ever seen…"

The New York Post was given a hard drive containing the emails by Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s attorney. Giuliani in turn claims he was given the drive by a computer repair shop in Delaware, after a laptop was abandoned there by Hunter Biden last year.

With the Biden campaign yet to deny the story, Giuliani said on Tuesday night that he’s handed the drive over to Delaware police, after discovering “numerous pictures of underage girls” and other “very sensitive” material on it.