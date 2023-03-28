NPR Forced To Correct Tweet Claiming ‘Limited’ Proof Trans Athletes Stronger Than Women

The media outlet NPR was forced to issue a correction (of sorts) after a tweet which claimed there’s limited evidence of trans athlete superiority in women’s sport, was fact-checked.

Following the World Athletics Council’s recent announcement about banning trans athletes from competing in female sports in the interests of fairness, NPR wrote:

“The international governing body for track and field will ban trans women athletes from elite women’s competitions, citing a priority for fairness over inclusion, despite limited scientific research involving elite trans athletes.“

The international governing body for track and field will ban trans women athletes from elite women’s competitions, citing a priority for fairness over inclusion, despite limited scientific research involving elite trans athletes. https://t.co/CcYOVuDVlR — NPR (@NPR) March 26, 2023

Elon Musk, the social-media platform’s owner, commented on the announcement thanking NPR “for correcting yourself.”

InfoWars reports: Adding a context bubble to NPR’s tweet, Twitter’s community notes fact-check collective noted several readers “added context they thought people to might want to know,” and proceeded to list studies proving “transgender females” outperform biological females.

Multiple studies on trans athletes (including elite athletes) have been conducted which show that they retain higher muscle mass, strength, and running speed than women. jme.bmj.com/content/45/6/3… bjsm.bmj.com/content/55/11/… bjsm.bmj.com/content/55/15/… pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31794605/

After embarrassingly being called out for their inherent bias, the federally-funded left-wing publication issued a tweet acknowledging testosterone importantly affects trans athlete performance, but then shamelessly doubled down on their previous claims.

Correction: An earlier tweet incorrectly stated there is limited scientific evidence of physical advantage. Existing research shows that higher levels of testosterone do impact athletic performance. But there’s limited research involving elite trans athletes in competition.

Again, Twitter Community Notes added context to NPR’s tweet from a study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine and covered by NBC News that found trans “women” indeed held an athletic advantage over female counterparts.

NPR was brutally mocked on social media for their pathetic attempts to deny trans athlete dominance in female sports.

It's not just about testosterone, @npr. It's about the SRY gene on the Y chromosome organizing a whole evolved suite of adaptive hormonal, gene-regulatory, morphological, & physiological adaptations throughout life that constitute being biologically male.



Stop reducing… — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) March 27, 2023

NPR is flaming garbage. What an absolute shame. — Ryan Ledendecker (@LedStorms) March 27, 2023

@CommunityNotes Once again state-funded media is twisting logic to advance their idiotic narrative that women with prior experience as women aren’t stronger than women without experience. Of course, there are individuals who are weaker or stronger than people of the opposite sex,… — @amuse (@amuse) March 27, 2023

Yes, the only "limited research" we have is the MEDAL PODIUM, where they're winning like crazy. Aside from that though …🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) March 27, 2023