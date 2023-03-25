NPR Fires Hundreds of Staff in Massive Layoffs: “We’re Broke”

Far-left NPR is laying off ten percent of its workforce as the taxpayer-funded media company struggles with low revenue due to declining viewership.

NPR announced a staggering $30 million budget shortfall. The gap will impact hundreds of employees and force the organization to cut at least four podcasts.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Tough day at NPR: Four podcasts canceled, 10 percent of workforce laid off. We'll learn more about who is leaving the network in hours and days to come.



My story: https://t.co/fTB9n4VAoF — David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) March 23, 2023

Breitbart.com reports: The massive layoffs represent the largest reduction in staff since the 2008 recession.

“We literally are fighting to secure the future of NPR at this very moment by restructuring our cost structure. It’s that important,” NPR chief executive John Lansing said. “It’s existential.”

The layoff will affect the production staff of shows and podcasts, website designers, and research teams, among others. In addition, the taxpayer-funded network will cancel some of its left-leaning podcasts, such as Invisibilia, Louder Than a Riot, Rough Translation, and Everyone & Their Mom.

“We’ve tried very hard to sustain the essential things that will keep us moving forward,” said Anya Grundmann, NPR’s senior vice president of programming and audience development. “That includes our ability to be meaningful to audiences on digital and visual platforms, our radio audiences, our podcast audiences — our narrative journalism.”

Many NPR affiliates have a history of attacking conservatives and Republican lawmakers. Just this month, Republican House Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) was targeted by a taxpayer-funded NPR affiliate in New York State.

“Taxpayer-funded disinformation outlet NCPR, caught unlawfully sending emails supporting Democrat candidates, continues their strange, sexist obsession with lying about Elise Stefanik,” a senior adviser to Stefanik, Alex DeGrasse, told Breitbart News.

Hey @NPRrelving you need to correct your article about Hunter Biden!



You say that the laptop was "discredited" by U.S. Intelligence. That is WRONG.



The laptop is 100% authentic.



Why is NPR trying to dupe their readers into thinking the laptop is fake?https://t.co/29B4fhLoBF pic.twitter.com/dNqzhXjCXd — My Son Hunter | The Hunter Biden Movie (@MySonHunter) April 1, 2021

In 2021, NPR published false claims in a book review of Hunter Biden’s memoir that his laptop was Russian disinformation. It has since issued a correction, referencing the now-debunked Politico story on October 19, 2020, which used “dozens of former intel officials” to push a false and misleading narrative about the origins of Hunter’s laptop.