‘Now Get Clinton & Prince Andrew’ says Rose McGowan Following Ghislaine Maxwell Arrest

According to #MeToo champion Rose McGowan, it is now time to put Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew behind bars.

Following the arrest of Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘fixer’ and former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, actress Rose McGowan is calling for the arrest of former President Bill Clinton and the Duke of York

The British socialite was arrested on Thursday and charged with acting as a pimp for pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and lying to the FBI. According to the six-count indictment filed against her, some of her victims were as young as 14 years old.

Jeffrey Epstein, apperently killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell last summer, after receiving a similar indictment.

RT reports: On Friday, Rose McGowan tweeted a picture of the disgraced couple alongside Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, whose own sordid history of sex crimes McGowan helped bring to light.

Now get Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew pic.twitter.com/7CLn5nLTiV — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) July 3, 2020

Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year sentence, but McGowan reckons all three are part of a larger network. “Now get Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew,” she captioned her tweet.

Prince Andrew’s friendship with Epstein is well documented, and the British royal is accused of having sex with a teenage girl provided to him by the now-deceased diddler. He strongly denies the allegation.

However, the royal did his own defense no favors when he denied having ever met the victim, before a photograph emerged allegedly showing him embracing her.

Clinton’s association with Epstein, too, is a matter of public record, despite the best attempts of liberal pundits to focus attention on the disgraced financier’s relationship with President Donald Trump instead.

Flight logs show Clinton traveling aboard Epstein’s jet – a Boeing 727 dubbed the ‘Lolita Express’ – at least 26 times, reportedly without his security detail on at least five jaunts. Furthermore, staff at Epstein’s private island, as well as one of his accusers, claim that Clinton visited the sex criminal’s tropical lair at least once. The former president has also been pictured with his arm around another Epstein accuser.

Maxwell is currently languishing in detention, with the potential fallout of her case still a matter of speculation.