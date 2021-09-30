Notre Dame Professor Who Said, “Damn the Unvaccinated” Dies Two Weeks After Receiving Booster Shot

A former Notre Dame professor who was a vocal critic of unvaccinated people passed away shortly after she recieved her Covid booster shot.

67-year-old Karen Croake Heisler received her first Pfizer Covid vaccination on January 13, 2021.

“Just got my first dose of the vaccine. Never been happier to be “old.” Now let’s get these vaccines rolling for everyone!” she tweeted at the time.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: On April 9, Heisler tweeted that she had zero side effects after receiving her second Pfizer jab.

Earlier this month, Heisler tweeted she got her third jab.

“Just received my third Covid vaccine” she tweeted on September 7.

A week later, Heisler started to have complications and cursed the unvaccinated.

So still waiting to see a doc although they have run tests. Still no room in hospital or in ER bay. PA announcement just said ER could not accept more patients. This is a BIG hospital. Damn the unvaccinated. They have made life hell for a lot of people. — Karen Croake Heisler (@KCroakeHeisler) September 14, 2021

Heisler said her cardiologist tried to admit her to the hospital but there are no rooms because of Covid.

Welcome to the reality of the Covid crisis in Florida. My cardiologist tried to admit me to the hospital but there are no rooms because of Covid. Had to go ER route. Place is a teaming and the waiting room stretches into hallways. Wait for some is 15 hours. Get the damn vaccine. — Karen Croake Heisler (@KCroakeHeisler) September 14, 2021

About two weeks after her third Covid jab, Karen Croake Heisler passed away.

According to Heisler’s obituary, she died of “cancer-related complications” on September 19.

Just heard the horrible news that @KCroakeHeisler passed away. Karen inspired a generation of ND students, including myself. Her Sports & TV class was the highlight of everyone’s week, even when she was berating us for incorrect grammar usage. She will be dearly missed. — Jessica Smetana (@jessica_smetana) September 20, 2021

A couple of Heisler’s students reacted to the news of her death.

Nooooooooooo, one of my absolute favorite profs I had. Horrible news — NDEddieMac (@NDEddieMac) September 20, 2021

This is the worst news I’ve gotten in a long time. Karen might’ve been the best professor I had at Notre Dame. She was instrumental in helping me start my career & remained a good friend & mentor for decades. My heart breaks for @HeislerUCF & their sons. RIP Karen. https://t.co/yIYlrbgk06 — Pete Byrne WSBT (@PeteByrneSports) September 20, 2021

Heisler is survived by her husband, two sons and sister.