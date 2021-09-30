Notre Dame Professor Who Said, “Damn the Unvaccinated” Dies Two Weeks After Receiving Booster Shot

A former Notre Dame professor who was a vocal critic of unvaccinated people passed away shortly after she recieved her Covid booster shot.
67-year-old Karen Croake Heisler received her first Pfizer Covid vaccination on January 13, 2021.
“Just got my first dose of the vaccine. Never been happier to be “old.” Now let’s get these vaccines rolling for everyone!” she tweeted at the time.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: On April 9, Heisler tweeted that she had zero side effects after receiving her second Pfizer jab.
Earlier this month, Heisler tweeted she got her third jab.
“Just received my third Covid vaccine” she tweeted on September 7.
A week later, Heisler started to have complications and cursed the unvaccinated.
Heisler said her cardiologist tried to admit her to the hospital but there are no rooms because of Covid.
About two weeks after her third Covid jab, Karen Croake Heisler passed away.
According to Heisler’s obituary, she died of “cancer-related complications” on September 19.
A couple of Heisler’s students reacted to the news of her death.
Heisler is survived by her husband, two sons and sister.
