Not Wearing A Face Masks Is Like Having A Period Without Wearing Pants Says Patricia Arquette

January 1, 2021 Niamh Harris Entertainment 1
Arquette
LinkedInReddit

Hollywood actress and vocal anti-Trump activistst Patricia Arquette has compared not wearing a face mask in a grocery store to having a “free flow” period without wearing pants.

During a Twitter spat with the hip-hop artist and commentator known as An0maly, Arquette said that his desire to go shopping without wearing a face mask ‘muzzle’ would be the same as her going shopping while menstruating in plain view of everyone.

In a sarcastic tweet she said: “I like to go without pants when I have my period and free flow without being muzzled. Which markets can I go buy food for my family that won’t harass me? Freedom!”

Breitbart reports: When An0maly pointed out that masks penalize healthy people, the Boyhood actress added: “I’m healthy and my period blood is too so you can just pick your food next to my blood smears.”

Niamh Harris

Writer at News Punch

Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)