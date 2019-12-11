‘I’m NOT Suicidal’: Virginia Roberts Posts Chilling Message Saying ‘Evil People Want Me Quiet’

Virginia Roberts has posted a chilling message on Twitter announcing ‘I am not suicidal‘ after she gave a high-profile interview accusing members of the global elite of using her as an underage sex slave while she was trafficked by Bill Clinton’s close friend Jeffrey Epstein.

Ms Roberts, 36, wrote: ‘If something happens to me – in the sake of my family do not let this go away and help me to protect them. Too many evil people want to see me quieted.’

Ms Roberts was responding to users who pointed out she had two very powerful enemies now — the Royal Family and the Clinton family. Users suggested the Clintons may ‘Arkanacide’ her in order to stop her blowing the lid of the international pedophile ring and protect what remains of Bill Clinton’s reputation.

She posted the message in response to another user who suggested the FBI would try to kill her ‘to protect the ultra rich and well connected‘.

The explosive claims come after notorious pedophile Epstein died in custody in the US while awaiting trial. An official autopsy concluded he hanged himself, despite persistent conspiracies and claims by high-profile pathologist Michael Baden that the evidence ‘points to homicide‘.

DailyMail report: Ms Roberts – who now goes by the name Virginia Giuffre – recently appeared on the BBC where she gave an emotional interview about the abuse she claims she suffered at the hands of Epstein and Prince Andrew.

She claims the prince abused her three times – once at Epstein’s New York apartment, once on a yacht in the Caribbean, and once at the London home of Ghislane Maxwell, Epstein’s alleged madam.

Speaking about her first alleged encounter with Andrew in London, she said she was taken to Tramp nightclub where she recalls dancing with the ‘sweating’ prince.

After leaving the nightclub, Giuffre said: ‘In the car Ghislaine tells me that I have to do for Andrew what I do for Jeffrey.

‘And that made me sick. I didn’t expect it from royalty.

‘I didn’t expect it from someone that people look up to and admire – the royal family.’

Giving her account of what happened at Ghislane’s house, she added: ‘There was a bath and it started there and it led into the bedroom.

‘It didn’t last very long, the whole entire procedure. It was disgusting.

‘He wasn’t mean or anything. But he got up and said thanks and walked out.

‘And I sat there in bed just felt horrified and ashamed and felt dirty.’

She went on: ‘I had just been abused by a member of the royal family.’

She spoke out after Prince Andrew gave his own BBC interview where he vehemently denied the claims against him.

In the interview, he claimed to have no memory of a photo apparently showing the pair at Ghislane’s house ever being taken, and suggested it had been faked.

He also suggested that her memory of him ‘sweating’ was inaccurate because his experiences in the Falklands meant he suffered from a rare condition which left him unable to sweat.

In response to Giuffre’s BBC interview, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said the Duke ‘unequivocally regrets his ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein’ and ‘deeply sympathises with those affected who want some form of closure’.