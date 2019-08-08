NOT Satire: Michael Moore Cancels Gym Membership over Trump Fundraiser

Michael Moore has cancelled his gym membership with SoulCycle because its owner plans to host a fundraiser for President Trump.

No, this is NOT satire.

The obese far-left filmmaker really did claim to have a gym membership.

SoulCycle is a fitness company based in New York City that offers indoor cycling classes.

Summit.news reports: Responding to a story from the Daily Beast which confirms that owner Stephen Ross is set to host a Hamptons fundraiser for Trump for which tickets will cost $100,000, Moore made his feelings known to his 6 million followers.

“That’s it! Just cancelled my @SoulCycle membership!” he tweeted.

Given that the liberal film maker is not noted for being in peak physical condition, the tweet was quickly ‘ratioed’ and has received almost 9,000 responses, many of them derisory.

Others asked whether or not Moore was joking given that SoulCycle doesn’t even offer monthly memberships.

Here’s a selection. Enjoy.

This will be devastating for their business 🤣 pic.twitter.com/NVQ66EJICV — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) August 7, 2019

It’s a gym, not an all you can eat buffet, so I’m sure you’ve never been there. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) August 8, 2019

Yeah. Because we know you're a regular on the front row at SoulCycle. You betcha. pic.twitter.com/S1u1FdvIkV — Jellenne (@jellen805) August 7, 2019

That’s it! Just cancelled my @WholeFoods prime membership! I mean, since we are on the subject of cancelling things we don’t use. 😂😂 — Nicole (@Go_Pens_) August 7, 2019

The *things that never happened* Hall of Fame would like to introduce our newest inductee: Michael Moore being a regular at @soulcycle classes. 😂🤣😂🤣😂 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 8, 2019

I'm sure they're upset by that. You never went anyway. Those bikes are only rated up to 320 lbs. — BriEd Krapinstein (@krapinstein) August 7, 2019

I sometimes forget you're a fitness icon. — sassy prop op (@ProperOpinion) August 7, 2019

Bro, absolutely no one believes your walrus-like body works out at the gym. You deserve this comment ratio. — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) August 7, 2019

As their mantra is "move your body", and you've clearly done nothing of the sort for nigh on 40 years or so, I doubt they find themselves inconsolable from your self-elimination as a prospective spokesmodel. 🙄 — CarolinaConservative (@1776CC) August 8, 2019