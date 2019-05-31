Not Satire – Hillary Clinton To Give Keynote Speech At Cybersecurity Conference

Hillary Clinton is to deliver a keynote speech at an upcoming cybersecurity conference.

No, this is not satire, the very same Hillary Clinton who kept confidential emails on an unsecured server will be giving a keynote speech at the cybersec summit in October.

RT reports: After her speech, Clinton will take part in a Q&A discussion with FireEye CEO Kevin Mandia on the “geopolitical landscape and its implications for global cyber security today.”

The announcement was met with howls of laughter online. After all, it’s not like Clinton stored mountains of classified emails – including scores marked ‘secret’ and ‘top secret’ – on an unsecure server in her basement during her tenure as Secretary of State. Oh no, wait, she did.

“People are going to pay between $795 and $2000 to listen to a presentation(mostly coughing) from a person who was hacked by everyone on Earth,” jibed Carpe Donktum, a pro-Trump meme-maker.

Clinton’s personal server, hosted at her residence in New York, was subject to repeated intrusion attempts from Germany, China, and South Korea in 2014, as well as an allegedly successful attempt from infamous Romanian hacker ‘Guccifer,’ according to federal investigators who probed her email use – but ultimately declined to charge her with a crime during the 2016 election campaign.

Former Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency Michael T. Flynn, former Defense Secretary Robert Gates, and former CIA deputy director Michael Morell have all said that foreign governments likely accessed the server. Former NSA Director Michael Hayden said that he “would lose all respect for a whole bunch of foreign intelligence agencies if they weren’t sitting back, paging through the emails.”

Clinton initially said she held no classified information on her server, and kept her work emails there out of “convenience.”Later, as the FBI launched an investigation, Clinton deleted tens of thousands of emails, and laughed off the suggestion that she “wiped” her server of incriminating information to dodge the probe.

“What? Like with a cloth or something?” she joked fed to reporters. “I don’t know how it works digitally at all.”