‘NOT GOING ANYWHERE’: Most People Want Trump to Run in 2024, Poll Shows

The swamp dwellers in Washington, D.C. are in for a rude awakening if the latest poll is anything to go by.

According to a Morning Consult/Politico poll released Tuesday, former President Donald Trump is the most favored person to become the Republican presidential candidate in 2024.

The poll shows that Trump holds a 53 percent lead among all other political candidates, even after the second failed impeachment attempt by Democrats.

Breitbart.com reports: Vice President Mike Pence gets 12 percent support, Donald Trump Jr. gets six percent and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gets two percent.

Altogether, Trump, his son, and his political allies earn 73 percent of the Republican support, demonstrating the party still clearly prefers Trump’s agenda despite the president losing to President Joe Biden in 2020.

Trump’s support from Republicans has jumped back 12 points after a poll in January showed him down to 42 percent support after the Capitol Hill riots.

The more Trump protest wing of the party remains in the single digits.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, although serving in the Trump administration, has publicly criticized the former president and called for the party to move on. Haley earns six percent support in the poll.

Sen. Mitt Romney, who voted twice to impeach Trump earns four percent support and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a frequent Trump critic, only has one percent.

Other Republican senators possibly seeking office in 2024 include Sens. Marco Rubio at two percent, Ted Cruz at four percent, and Tom Cotton, Josh Hawley, and Tim Scott at one percent.

Here is how the poll stacks up:

Donald Trump 53%

Mike Pence 12%

Donald Trump Jr. 6%

Nikki Haley 6%

Mike Pompeo 2%

Marco Rubio 2%

Mitt Romney 4%

Ted Cruz 4%

Tom Cotton 1%

Josh Hawley 1%

Kristi Noem 1%

Larry Hogan 1%

Tim Scott 1%

Rick Scott 0%

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem claimed one percent support in the poll.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a rising political force in Republican circles was not included in the poll.